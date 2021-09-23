We finally know when The Orville is landing on Hulu

It's official — The Orville is back and ready to go to where some shows have boldly gone before. Hulu announced Thursday that the next chapter of Seth MacFarlane's epic space adventure will return March 10, 2022 in a new original series called The Orville: New Horizons.

According to a press release, the show — set 400 years in the future — "finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships."

Along with MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr, and Anne Winters will return to their roles.

Orville-112_scn23pt_JA0164 Seth MacFarlane in The Orville | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

The Star Trek-inspired comedy ran for two seasons on Fox and was in the middle of filming season 3 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production. Last year, MacFarlane finally revealed an update for when the world might see new episodes during an Instagram live chat with co-star Szhor, who plays Xelayan officer Talla Keyali.

"All I can say is we are working on it. We're working on it very hard, we got hit by this just like everyone else but we're working on it," MacFarlene told Szhor near the end of the chat.

"There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back? The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else," he continued. "We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it. Right now, it's really just about the logistics of how we do it, in this climate, while keeping everyone safe. And for a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists... it's a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure."

After its debut on March 10, new episodes will continue to debut weekly on Hulu. You can watch the teaser trailer below, which unfortunately doesn't give us any new footage but does get us excited for all the fun stories to come.

