Clone Club, rejoice: New Orphan Black series officially coming in 2023

Orphan Black Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Good news, #CloneClub: Orphan Black is back! Or at least will be back on TV screens soon enough.

AMC Networks announced Wednesday that a new series titled Orphan Black: Echoes has been officially greenlighted and will be coming to AMC+ and (because there always has to be a mystery wrapped inside an enigma wrapped inside a question mark) at least one of the company's linear channels — BBC America, AMC, or both — in 2023.

While there is no word whether original Emmy-winning series star Tatiana Maslany will be involved at all with the project, Orphan Black co-creator John Fawcett is indeed returning as a director and executive producer on the new show. Echoes was was created by Anna Fishko, who is also acting as showrunner.

Tatiana Maslany as Helena and Sarah on 'Orphan Black' Tatiana Maslany as Helena and Sarah on 'Orphan Black' | Credit: Ken Woroner/BBC AMERICA

AMC released the following description of the series: "Set in the near future, the new Orphan Black takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal."

While the original Orphan Black signed off in August 2017, news of a spin-off first emerged in 2019, with various pitches coming in from different writers. As AMC was looking at getting a new series on the screen, Realm launched a podcast titled Orphan Black: The Next Chapter, starring Maslany and picking up eight years after the events of the TV show. Season 2 (which recently concluded) added even more original cast members in the form of Jordan Gavaris (Felix), Evelyne Brochu (Delphine) , and Kristian Bruun (Donnie). No word on if any of those actors will be involved in the new TV incarnation.

"Embarking on a new saga of Orphan Black with Anna, our partners at Boat Rocker, and AMC could not be more exciting," Fawcett said in a statement. "For all our dedicated OB fans out there, I am thrilled that we can bring this new chapter to them. Without our fans, this new show certainly wouldn't exist and for that I am deeply grateful. I can't wait to 'follow the crazy science' for them!"

Whether that means more genetically modified human tails remains to be seen, but all you Freaky Leekies are sure to get your fill soon enough.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: