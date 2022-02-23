Orlando Bloom regularly sends video messages to Luke Bryan: We're 'slowly falling in love'
Luke Bryan's bromance with Orlando Bloom appears to be encroaching on the actor's relationship with his fiancée Katy Perry, Bryan's American Idol co-judge.
Bryan and Bloom's blossoming friendship is front and center in EW's exclusive clip from the reboot's season 5 premiere (and 20th season overall) airing Sunday — and Perry can't help but feel a little envious about it.
"Me and Orlando are slowly falling in love," Bryan says in the above clip, prompting Perry to note that her fiancé "talks about you now in the car all the time." Perry adds, "It's crazy. He's like, 'Luke's such a great guy, isn't he?'"
"Get yourself someone who looks at you like Orlando looks at Luke," Perry says between fake tears, quipping, "I haven't heard from my fiancé all day, but meanwhile, he sends video messages with hearts in his eyes to Luke."
Judges Bryan, Perry, and Lionel Richie are set to return for the new season, as is host Ryan Seacrest. It marks the group's fifth season together since the show, originally a Fox offering, returned on ABC. Last season, Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence, and Chayce Beckham made it to the live finale, with Beckham emerging victorious as the season 19 winner.
Watch EW's exclusive clip from the premiere above. Season 20 of American Idol returns to ABC on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m.
Related content:
Episode Recaps
- Orlando Bloom regularly sends video messages to Luke Bryan: We're 'slowly falling in love'
- A new age of Vikings: Meet the stars leading the franchise to Valhalla with Netflix spin-off
- Hear an Andy Warhol A.I. voice narrate the trailer for new Netflix docuseries
- Lady Camden mustache you to respect the pain behind her Drag Race Freddie Mercury stunt: 'It did hurt'
Comments