Katy Perry is jealous of American Idol co-judge Luke Bryan's bromance with her fiancé Orlando Bloom in EW's exclusive clip from the season 20 premiere.

Orlando Bloom regularly sends video messages to Luke Bryan: We're 'slowly falling in love'

LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, RYAN SEACREST, LUKE BRYAN American Idol

Bryan and Bloom's blossoming friendship is front and center in EW's exclusive clip from the reboot's season 5 premiere (and 20th season overall) airing Sunday — and Perry can't help but feel a little envious about it.

"Me and Orlando are slowly falling in love," Bryan says in the above clip, prompting Perry to note that her fiancé "talks about you now in the car all the time." Perry adds, "It's crazy. He's like, 'Luke's such a great guy, isn't he?'"

LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan on 'American Idol' | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

"Get yourself someone who looks at you like Orlando looks at Luke," Perry says between fake tears, quipping, "I haven't heard from my fiancé all day, but meanwhile, he sends video messages with hearts in his eyes to Luke."

Judges Bryan, Perry, and Lionel Richie are set to return for the new season, as is host Ryan Seacrest. It marks the group's fifth season together since the show, originally a Fox offering, returned on ABC. Last season, Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence, and Chayce Beckham made it to the live finale, with Beckham emerging victorious as the season 19 winner.

Watch EW's exclusive clip from the premiere above. Season 20 of American Idol returns to ABC on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m.