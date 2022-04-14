"Always and forever" is the Mikaelson family motto. The same goes for the actors who played them.

It's been four years since we last saw Charles Michael Davis as Marcel Gerard, but the time has come for Davis to return to The Originals world, alongside most of the Mikaelsons. Originals spin-off Legacies has brought together all the surviving siblings, Freya (Riley Voelkel), Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic), and Rebekah (Claire Holt), to help Hope (Danielle Rose Russel) as she deals with the toll turning off her humanity has taken on her. In true Mikaelson fashion, the family is going to great lengths to help their own.

On tonight's episode, we'll see the gang come together once again, but there will something (or rather someone) missing. At the end of Originals we saw Klaus (Joesph Morgan) and Elijah (Daniel Gillies) meet their ends after sacrificing themselves to save Hope's life. According to Davis, their absence was noticeable on the set.

Davis explains that their "sense of humor" was greatly missed this time around. "We loved telling jokes and we loved just keeping it light. We definitely looked to them when we were on set, just to help keep things light. Their presence was definitely missed."

Keepers Of The House Credit: Annette Brown/The CW

Without the two bringing lightness to the show, Marcel was tasked with taking on the role of bringing that amongst the siblings. "He brings a swagger and a coolness in a Lenny Kravitz kind of way. He brings the fun."

When asked why now was the perfect time to bring Marcel back into the world of vampires, werewolves, tribids, and everything in between, Davis says, "There's that bit of nostalgia. It was important to let Legacies stand on its own" for a while and have enough time go by "that it surprised all of us. I think it's like the changing of the seasons. You look forward to Fall and Winter. Then once you've been in it for a while, you look forward to Spring and Summer." That's exactly what happened with fans of this universe.

Even though Morgan and Gillies are still dearly missed, fans will be pleased to see the rest of the Mikaelson clan together, around the dinner table, having one of their life or death debates.

