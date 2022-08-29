Original Roseanne star leaves The Conners ahead of season 5

Legacy cast member Michael Fishman, who played D.J. on the long-running series and spin-off, is leaving the Conner household.

A beloved member of the Conner household is leaving Lanford.

The Conners star Michael Fishman will not return for season 5 of the Roseanne spin-off series, EW has confirmed. The legacy cast member portrayed D.J. Conner, son of Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Dan (John Goodman), on all 10 seasons of the 1988 sitcom and returned for the spin-off in 2018. Though a series regular, Fishman appeared in only about half of the spin-off episodes, taking a more active role behind the camera as a director.

THE CONNERS Credit: Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jay R. Ferguson are all set to return for the fifth season. Katey Sagal will also continue to recur as Louise, Dan's second wife. Additionally, Jayden Rey, who joined the revival as a new character, D.J.'s daughter Mary, will not return as a series regular, but Rey is expected to return in a guest star capacity.

While there are no plans for Fishman to return as a guest star, the door (and a seat around the Conner kitchen table) remains open.

THE CONNERS Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

The ABC spin-off follows much of the same beloved characters as they navigate parenthood, dating, financial pressures, and aging in working class America. As for the matriarch of the original sitcom herself, the spin-off killed off Barr — whose namesake sitcom was canceled after a social media controversy — via opioid overdose.

The Conners season 5 returns Sept. 21 on ABC. TVLine first reported the news of Fishman's departure.

