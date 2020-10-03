Original Laguna Beach cast reuniting for the first time to support voter registration efforts

Laguna Beach type TV Show network MTV genre Reality

Another day, another cast reunion. The original cast of MTV's beloved reality show Laguna Beach is reuniting for the first time since filming the show to promote voter registration ahead of the November election.

Cast members Lauren Conrad, Stephen Coletti, Lo Bosworth, Trey Phillips, Talan Torriero, Deiter Schmitz, Morgan Olsen, Loren Polster, Christina Sinclair, and Kristin Cavallari are all set to participate in the event. The cast is partnering with the #GoodToVote campaign to drive new voter registration and current voter participation. At least 500 people must register to vote or check their registration before the reunion is released.

Laguna Beach debuted on MTV in 2004, exploring the very dramatic personal lives of several students at California's Laguna Beach High School. The show notably led to the popular spin-off The Hills, which followed Conrad as she pursued a career in the fashion industry in Los Angeles.

Numerous casts have been reuniting recently to help raise funds for political causes and voting initiatives in this turbulent election year. Just this weekend, the casts of Mean Girls and Dazed and Confused announced reunions on behalf of #GoodToVote and the Voto Latino Foundation, respectively.

