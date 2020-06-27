Watch original Hamilton cast reunite to perform 'Helpless' with The Roots

Hamilton type Stage genre Musical

What do you do when you can't be in the room where it happens together? Well, you make it happen in all your individual rooms.

The original Broadway cast of Hamilton reunited — virtually, of course — to perform "Helpless" as part of Global Citizen's Global Goal: Unite for Our Future concert special. Joining them were Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, who provided musical accompaniment with household instruments (and some regular instruments) for the romantic bop.

A filmed version of Hamilton will arrive on Disney+ on July 3, finally giving those who couldn't score tickets (most of us, in other words) the opportunity to see the original cast perform the smash-hit musical. In the meantime, the Global Goal special will air Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, hosted by Dwayne Johnson and featuring performances by Shakira, Coldplay, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, and more.

You can watch the full performance of "Helpless" above.

