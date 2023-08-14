It doesn't take a major crime to get the OG stars of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation back together.

Several of the original cast members who helped make the procedural drama a hit in the early aughts recently staged an unofficial cast reunion. In an Instagram post Monday, Marg Helgenberger — who played blood-splatter expert Catherine Willows — shared a trio of photos snapped with costars Eric Szmanda, David Berman, Jorja Fox, and Robert David Hall.

"We got the band back together," Helgenberger captioned the post, adding the hashtag "#friendsforever."

CSI premiered Oct. 6, 2000, and ran for 15 seasons, launching several spin-offs before wrapping with a two-hour finale. The series — which also starred William Petersen, George Eads, Gary Dourdan, and more — followed a team of crime scene investigators for the Las Vegas Police Department using their forensic skills to catch bad guys and close cases.

Except for Hall and Berman, the former castmates have each made brief returns to the world of CSI through the CBS follow-up series CSI: Vegas. Petersen and Fox reprised their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle during the first season before departing, which was when Helgenberger stepped in as a series regular. Szmanda showed up briefly for a guest appearance.

David Berman, Marg Helgenberger, and Jorja Fox on 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' David Berman, Marg Helgenberger, and Jorja Fox on 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' | Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Helgenberger spoke to EW last year about returning to her character after nearly a decade.

"I had played Catherine Willows for so many years," she said. "It's like a part of me. In fact, one of the reasons I left the original show is because I felt like it had become too much of my identity."

She continued, "I was really burned out, I just kind of had to step away from that character. It wasn't that I was done playing her. So in terms of establishing a camaraderie or an instant chemistry [with the new team], it was pretty natural, I have to say, and I think it's because I played this character for so long. It felt great to be back in her boots and her tight jeans."

