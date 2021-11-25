It was a Litchfield mini-reunion as Natasha Lyonne, Laura Prepon, and their fellow former inmates hugged it out at the premiere of Clyde's.

Orange Is the New Black cast reunites to support Uzo Aduba's opening night on Broadway

Orange Is the New Black Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Nothing can bond a group of people more than spending some hard time together, even if that hard time is fictional.

At the opening night of Uzo Aduba's new play Clyde's, her Orange Is the New Black castmates Natasha Lyonne, Dascha Polanco, Adrienne C. Moore, Danielle Brooks, and Laura Prepon came out to show their support and enjoy an evening of some fine thespian-ing.

Aduba won two Emmys for portraying fan favorite Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren on the beloved Netflix show, and recently won her third such statue for the FX limited series Mrs. America. The actress is already garnering raves as the titular Clyde in Pulitzer-winning author Lynn Nottage's dramedy set in a truck stop sandwich shop — named after Aduba's no-nonsense, chain-smoking owner — that employs former convicts.

CLYDE'S OPENING NIGHT Polanco, Moore, Prepon, Aduba, Brooks, and Lyonne | Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

CLYDE'S OPENING NIGHT Adienne C. Moore, Laura Prepon, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, and Natasha Lyonne at the 'Clyde's premiere | Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

So naturally, the other erstwhile felons in Aduba's life would want to turn up for the premiere, and the love between them is still strong, as the In Treatment star noted on Twitter.

"So thankful to be back on Broadway and proud to be part of this ensemble for a play that will make you feel, think and LAUGH," Aduda wrote. "Swipe to see a mini reunion with some [orange] ladies. Thank you for showing up and showing out!"

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: