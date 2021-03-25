48 percent of Americans surveyed feel Oprah interview boosts Harry and Meghan's image

The new survey is in stark contrast to a previous one that revealed 50 percent of Brits believed the interview would hurt the royal couple.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are blatantly more popular in the U.S. versus the U.K., according to a new survey.

On Thursday, the results of a poll conducted by Piplsay were released and made clear that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS didn't damage their reputation in the U.S. in the same way it has appeared to in the U.K. Indeed, the survey showed that 48 percent of Americans think that the interview will boost their image, in contrast to the 50 percent of Britons think it will hurt them, as revealed in a previous Pipslay poll.

Further results from the survey reveal that 50 percent of Americans believe it was right to take away all honorary titles and royal patronages from the couple. In the U.K., 66 percent of the people asked felt the same way. The survey also established that more Americans feel the press should have been less relentless in their coverage of Prince Harry and Markle, with 55 percent of those asked in the U.S taking that opinion, compared to just 44 percent of Britons.

The survey comes after Markle and Prince Harry shared with Winfrey — and by extension the world — that the press treatment in the U.K. and the lack of support from the royal family pushed the former actress to the point of contemplating suicide. Markle also shared that she felt silenced during her time as a royal living in Britain and that there were racist comments made about her future children.

