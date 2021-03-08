More than 17 million people watched Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan

CBS nabbed the largest primetime audience for any entertainment special since the 2020 Academy Awards.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS. | Credit: CBS/Youtube

The special that revealed blockbuster details about the way Meghan was treated by members of "The Firm" -- a pejorative for Buckingham Palace -- was also the night's top program, according to fast nationals from Nielsen.

It earned a 3.6 ratings in adults 25-to-54 years old and a 2.6 among 18-to-49, making it the largest primetime audience for any entertainment special since the Academy Awards on Feb. 9, 2020.

There were bragging rights on social media, too. The interview resulted in what CBS calls "12 billion potential impressions." The word Meghan trended in the U.S. for 12 hours, as well as #OprahMeghanHarry and Archie, the name of the couple's first child.

The special can be streamed for free, on demand, on the CBS App, and CBS.com. It will air this evening in Britain. The couple was interviewed by Winfrey near their homes in Montecito, Calif. at an undisclosed location. Winfrey told CBS This Morning that the original discussion was over three hours long.