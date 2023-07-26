Watch Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd become enemies in Only Murders in the Building season 3 trailer

There's a new murder mystery to be solved on Only Murders in the Building, and the main suspect might just be... Meryl Streep?!

Meryl Streep joins Only Murders in the Building | Season 3 Meryl Streep on 'Only Murders in the Building' | Credit: Hulu

Yeah, you read that right! The first trailer for the whodunnit's upcoming season 3 is finally here, and the footage reveals that Streep's character, Loretta Durkin, becomes fast enemies with the victim, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), when they meet for the first table read of Oliver's (Martin Short) Broadway return. So when Ben drops dead on the opening night of the play, all signs point to the co-star he tried to get fired from the production on the first day (but can you blame him after hearing Loretta's questionable accent work?).

When all of the cast members become suspects in the case, the original podcast trio of Oliver, Charles (Steve Martin), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) reunite to solve the mystery — and save Oliver's show in the process. But are they about to add a new member to their little group? The trailer shows Mabel getting closer with Tobert (Jesse Williams) and even cheating on her original detective partners by investigating the case with him behind their backs.

Only Murders Season 3 Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short | Credit: Hulu/ Youtube

Plus, somehow Oliver's play becomes a musical, there's surprise appearances from Tina Fey and Matthew Broderick, and Mabel ends up in a wedding dress.

Watch the trailer below to see all the chaos unfold:

Only Murders in the Building season 3 premieres with two episodes on Tuesday, Aug. 8, on Hulu.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: