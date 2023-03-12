Even Streep can't believe she's clocking into Hulu's whodunnit!

Only Murders In the Building season 3 teaser reveals first look at Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep is "the surprise you never saw coming" in season 3 of Only Murders In the Building.

During the 95th Oscars on Sunday, Hulu debuted the first-look teaser for the whodunnit's upcoming season, which revealed the first look at Streep's new character. During what looks to be a flashback to the table read of Oliver's (Martin Short) comeback Broadway production, everyone looks around in awkward silence as Streep's character realizes it's her line. "Oh my god, it's me!" she says while laughing. "I'm so sorry, it's me, isn't it?"

Meryl Streep joins Only Murders in the Building | Season 3 Meryl Streep on 'Only Murders in the Building' | Credit: Hulu

That bit of tongue-in-cheek humor is perfectly on par with this series, because that line could mean so many different things. Is Streep's character just not a great actor, or is it a reference to Streep joining the cast? Or is she actually hinting that she could be this season's murderer?!

Hulu has not yet announced a premiere date for Only Murders in the Building season 3. Watch the teaser trailer below now.

