Ready, set, record: Our trio is traipsing into trouble again.

When Hulu mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building returns for a second season on June 28, Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) will have their hands — and heads — full with new questions and fresh danger. The two-minute trailer for the new batch of episodes finds these Arconia residents-turned-podcasting detectives as persons of interest in the murder case of Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell). But once you're in this deep, there's only way to go: deeper.

"Evidence keeps showing up in our apartments," laments Mabel. "Whoever's doing this is toying with us," notes Oliver. And also, to quote Charles quoting Brazzos, "This sends the investigation into a whole new direction." Who is trying to frame them? Can their hit podcast pull off a sequel, meta-wink, wink? And what are we to make of guest stars as Cara Delevingne (who plays a possible romantic interest for Mabel), Shirley Maclaine (who plays Bunny's mom), and Amy Schumer (who plays Amy Schumer)? Clues, body bags, and even murderess/bassoonist Jan (Amy Ryan) await in the trailer, which can you watch below.

Charles, Mabel, and Oliver discover all sorts of secrets about the Arconia in season 2 while challenging their friendship. "There's a growing familiarity among them, for sure, now in season 2, which also brings tests to the trust they've built, and a deeper reliance on each other as their main sources of support," series creator John Hoffman recently told EW. "Can they step up for each other, when doing so may risk something they really want for themselves?"

What you really want to do is take notes on the fullest look yet at OMITB's second season before those first two episodes start streaming later this month.

