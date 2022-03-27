Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez could have ended up as your Oscar hosts this year if scheduling conflicts hadn't gotten in the way. But you still can see them on Oscar night — along with one of the hosts of the ceremony — in the first teaser for season 2 of Only Murders in the Building.

Hulu is airing this 30-second preview of the critically approved mystery comedy's new season on Sunday night, and it appears that co-op chaos is continuing. "New York City — who does not want to become the talk of the town here?" asks Charles (Martin). "We've been warned not to speak out," says Oliver (Short). Adds Mabel (Gomez): "But we here at Only Murders in the Building — we will not be going quietly."

And so begins the next adventure for the former TV detective (Martin), washed-up director (Short) and guarded aspiring artist (Gomez) who join forces and start a podcast named Only Murders in the Building to investigate a death in their Upper West Side co-op. While they wound up solving the crime in the season 1 finale (never overlook a bassoonist), things turned dangerous again. The final moments of the finale resumed the flash-forward from the premiere, further revealing that curmudgeonly building manager Bunny (Jane Houdyshell) was also murdered, seemingly by a knitting needle. And with the police barging in on the crime scene, where they found Charles, Oliver, and Mabel (who'd just told her friends that she opened her door and Bunny stumbled in on her), the trio were arrested.

In this brief montage of new footage below, you will see: Oliver fending off hordes of reporters outside the courthouse, Mabel removing crime-scene tape from her apartment door, Mabel sizing up a stern-looking Carla Delevingne, a grim-looking Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane), Amy Schumer grandly throwing open the interior doors of her apartment, a gloved hand brandishing a very big knife, and, well, click on the video above to start making notes for your case files.

Premiering June 28, season 2 is "not shy about going in a bigger direction because with all of them on the hot seat, having stepped in it in such a way, it really goes back and forth between being talked about in New York, and being celebrated or talked about the wrong way," showrunner John Hoffman told EW last fall. "And that has been really fun to write, especially for these three people." He dropped another clue: "We have lots of questions as to why was Bunny in Mabel's apartment at the end of season 1... and was anyone else in there with her?"

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.