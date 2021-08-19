Steve Martin and Martin Short are back together, and this time they've added a partner in true crime: Selena Gomez. The trio star in Only Murders in the Building, a Hulu mystery comedy series premiering Aug. 31. Martin (of the Steve variety) plays a former TV detective named Charles who crosses paths with two other tenants in his Manhattan co-op, down-on-his-luck theater director Oliver (Short) and aspiring artist Mabel (Gomez), on the night that a dead body is found in the building. They quickly realize that they are all obsessed with the same true-crime podcast, and they begin to look into what just transpired the building, chronicling their investigation with a podcast of their own.

In this peek at the series premiere, the trio learn from the doorman that they cannot return to their apartments because someone in the building appears to have died by suicide. Do they follow his instructions and stay away? They most certainly do not. The plotting begins immediately, with Mabel making a scarily shrewd suggestion. Check it out above, and then follow the clues over here: Martin, Gomez, and Short drop all sorts of hints about their show — and reveal which of them are the true-crime obsessives in real life.

The first three episodes of Only Murders will debut on Aug. 31, with the following seven episodes rolling out weekly.