Ongina on upping her $100 season 1 outfit budget for All-Stars 5 return

OG season 1 queen tells EW what it's like to return to the Werk Room for the first time in 11 years.

RuPaul's Drag Race type TV Show network VH1 genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

It takes time to build a princess into a queen. RuPaul's Drag Race season 1 competitor Ongina knows that better than anyone, as the fan-favorite performer broke out as a superstar on the reality competition series' inaugural edition back in 2009, but met her untimely elimination head-on after coming up short during a memorable fashion-themed challenge. Now, amid her roaring return to the show's Werk Room 11 years later on All-Stars 5, Ongina is opening up to EW about her spectacular glow-up on display throughout the season (and on our latest digital cover).

"In my season, we were given a one-page sheet of expectations, and half of that was 15 looks that we had to bring, and it was very vague," says Ongina during EW's new Around the Table interview, referencing her own preparation to head into the unknown back on season 1 (which she jokes was filmed in "someone's garage" on a much lower budget than the current VH1 iteration). "It was, ‘bring a cowboy outfit, bring a yellow dress, bring something [with] sequins,’ it was very not specific. Now on All-Stars, we had a 32-page letter."

Image zoom Ongina for EW

Ongina's All-Stars 5 sisters — Mayhem Miller, Blair St. Clair, Alexis Mateo, Derrick Barry, Shea Couleé, Miz Cracker, Mariah Balenciaga, India Ferrah, and Jujubee — lovingly chuckle at the observation, mostly because it's true: Since 2009, Drag Race has evolved as much as its latest All-Stars cast, and the glamorous, televised drag pageant proudly offers its queens a platform upon which to reintroduce their evolved talent to the world.

"It was [a bunch] of different looks you had to bring. You had to bring three of your Snatch Games, an option for your finale, a dance outfit… on top of the runways we had to do," Ongina continues. "I literally think I spent $100 in season 1 and I spent x amount — I’m not going to say — in All-Stars 5, but that’s the expectation for me to show my growth: not with how much I can buy to showcase my talent, but what I’ve learned from season 1 up to now."

She explains that the show has fostered a self-contained community of drag sisters that supports its own both on- and off-camera, creating a family dynamic conducive to the spectacular excellence seen throughout the competition.

"You learn so much from your surroundings, and I’m a walking example of that, because I wouldn’t know how to do my makeup if [my season 1 castmate] Shannel hadn’t been like ‘Can I please do your face this episode?’" Ongina finishes. "There’s so much I learned along the way, performing locally and traveling, there’s so much talent and drag queens out there offering advice. It’s up to you. Are you going to take that to be better?.... I took the learning and hopefully I’ve showcased that here on All-Stars."

Find out how Ongina's newfound skills fare against her All-Stars 5 competition when the series continues every Friday at 8:00 p.m. on VH1. For more, read EW's All-Stars 5 digital cover story here.

Related content: