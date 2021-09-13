Watch the first trailer for One of Us Is Lying, your next favorite high school murder mystery

What is a secret worth literally killing for? That's the question at the heart of One of Us Is Lying.

The first trailer for Peacock's new teen drama is here, and it introduces your next favorite high school murder mystery series — because it seems like these days, TV teens just can't stop killing each other!

Based on Karen M. McManus's best-selling novel, One of Us Is Lying follows five high schoolers who walk into detention, but they don't get the kind of iconic happy ending you saw in The Breakfast Club... because only four make it out alive. And after one of the teens dies, everyone is a suspect and everyone has something to hide. And here's the best part: The showrunner is Darío Madrona, a.k.a. the co-creator of Elite, who certainly knows a thing or two about creating an addictive teen thriller.

One of Us Is Lying stars Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Barrett Carnahan, Mark McKenna, Melissa Collazo, and Jessica McLeod. The series is executive produced by Erica Saleh, who also wrote the pilot, John Sacchi, and Matt Groesch. Filmmaker and actress Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time, House) directed and produced the pilot.

The eight-episode first season premieres Thursday, Oct. 7 on Peacock, with new episodes debuting in batches on Thursdays over the course of three weeks. Watch the trailer below now: