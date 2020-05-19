One Day at a Time cast dish on the show's sexual situations and relationship drama

The cast, showrunners, and executive producers of Pop TV's One Day at a Time recently joined EW's Around the Table series to break down all the most shocking and surprising moments so far in the show's fourth season. In the virtual roundtable, which you can watch above, there's lots of honest conversation about the show's masturbation episode and how it was Rita Moreno who asked that her character, Lydia, have a sexual side.

"That's something that we discussed on the phone before the show even became a reality," Moreno says. "We discussed with Norman [Lear, executive producer] and the writers. I said I want her to be a sexual woman. I know that she's old and I know she's the grandma, but there's no reason [she shouldn't have a pronounced sexual side]."

And what do showrunners Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce have planned for the second half of the season? Lots of surprises, of course, but there are plenty of questions about the future of many of the established relationships: Penelope (Justina Machado) and Max (Ed Quinn), Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Sydney (Sheridan Pierce), Schneider (Todd Grinnell) and Avery (India de Beaufort), Alex (Marcel Ruiz) and Nora (Raquel Justice), and Lydia and Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky).

Lear and fellow executive producer Brent Miller also talk about the cast's Emmy nomination possibilities and discuss Marla Gibbs and Ray Romano's guest appearances.

Although production on One Day at a Time was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans can watch an animated special airing June 16. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, and Melissa Fumero will guest-star.

