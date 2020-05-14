See first look at One Day at a Time animated special with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, and more
One Day at a Time's animated special is taking shape with the announcement that Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, and Melissa Fumero will join the cast as guest stars.
The Pop TV special titled "The Politics Episode" will follow the Alvarez family as they're visited by their conservative relatives. Estefan and Fumero return to their roles from the comedy's third season premiere as Tia Mirtha and Estrellita, respectively, and Miranda will debut in the role of Tio Juanito. With the election looming, can the family manage to have a joyful reunion and avoid fighting when the topic of politics is raised?
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Returning regulars include Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, and Marcel Ruiz.
The animated special, set to air on Tuesday, June 16 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, was created by series showrunners Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce as a result of the shut down of Hollywood during the coronavirus pandemic. One Day at a Time aired its fourth season mid-season finale on April 14 after six episodes.
A return date for production to finish shooting the second half of the season has yet to be announced.
Related content:
Episode Recaps
One Day at a Time (2017)
|type
|
|rating
|genre
|status
|
|creator
|network
Comments