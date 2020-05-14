See first look at One Day at a Time animated special with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, and more

By Rosy Cordero
May 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

One Day at a Time (2017)

One Day at a Time's animated special is taking shape with the announcement that Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, and Melissa Fumero will join the cast as guest stars.

The Pop TV special titled "The Politics Episode" will follow the Alvarez family as they're visited by their conservative relatives. Estefan and Fumero return to their roles from the comedy's third season premiere as Tia Mirtha and Estrellita, respectively, and Miranda will debut in the role of Tio Juanito. With the election looming, can the family manage to have a joyful reunion and avoid fighting when the topic of politics is raised?

(left to right): Mirtha (Gloria Estefan), Estrellita (Melissa Fumero), Juanito (Lin-Manuel Miranda), Schneider (Todd Grinnell), Penelope (Justina Machado), Elena (Isabella Gomez), Alex (Marcel Ruiz), Lydia (Rita Moreno), Flavio and Gloria Estefan (Gloria Estefan).
Smiley Guy Studios

Returning regulars include Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez, and Marcel Ruiz.

The animated special, set to air on Tuesday, June 16 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, was created by series showrunners Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce as a result of the shut down of Hollywood during the coronavirus pandemic. One Day at a Time aired its fourth season mid-season finale on April 14 after six episodes.

A return date for production to finish shooting the second half of the season has yet to be announced.

One Day at a Time (2017)

