See first look at One Day at a Time animated special with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, and more

One Day at a Time (2017) type TV Show network Netflix,

Pop TV genre Sitcom

The Pop TV special titled "The Politics Episode" will follow the Alvarez family as they're visited by their conservative relatives. Estefan and Fumero return to their roles from the comedy's third season premiere as Tia Mirtha and Estrellita, respectively, and Miranda will debut in the role of Tio Juanito. With the election looming, can the family manage to have a joyful reunion and avoid fighting when the topic of politics is raised?

Image zoom (left to right): Mirtha (Gloria Estefan), Estrellita (Melissa Fumero), Juanito (Lin-Manuel Miranda), Schneider (Todd Grinnell), Penelope (Justina Machado), Elena (Isabella Gomez), Alex (Marcel Ruiz), Lydia (Rita Moreno), Flavio and Gloria Estefan (Gloria Estefan). Smiley Guy Studios

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

The animated special, set to air on Tuesday, June 16 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, was created by series showrunners Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce as a result of the shut down of Hollywood during the coronavirus pandemic. One Day at a Time aired its fourth season mid-season finale on April 14 after six episodes.

A return date for production to finish shooting the second half of the season has yet to be announced.

Related content: