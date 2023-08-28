All 155 episodes of the fantasy series will be bingeable starting this week.

Once Upon a Time hits Hulu this Friday

Disney adults, rejoice: The entirety of Once Upon a Time will be streamable on Hulu starting this week.

Beginning on Friday, Sept. 1, all seven seasons (155 episodes!) of Once Upon a Time will be available to binge on Hulu.

Once Upon a Time originally premiered on ABC in 2011 and ran through 2018. Inspired by fairy tales old and new — almost all of which have been previously adapted by Disney — the series sees Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) reunite with her young son Henry (Jared S. Gilmore) to save her parents' hometown of Storybrooke, Maine from the clutches of the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla).

Storybrooke is home to countless fairy tale characters, including Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin), Rumpelstiltskin (Robert Carlyle), Prince Charming (Josh Dallas), Belle (Emilie de Ravin), Red Riding Hood (Meghan Ory), and Captain Hook (Colin O'Donoghue) — most of whom have no memory of their fantasy origins due to a curse.

Once Upon a Time's episodes mimic the structure of Lost, the hit series for which Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz wrote before creating the fantasy series. Each episode of Once Upon a Time alternates between present-day adventures and character-specific flashbacks that enrich the lore and backstory of the fantasy world and its residents.

While the earlier seasons tended to focus on older fairy tales like Snow White, Rumpelstiltskin, and Red Riding Hood, later seasons introduced elements from more recent stories, including Anna and Elsa from Frozen, Merida from Brave, Tiana and Naveen from The Princess and the Frog, and Cruella De Vil from One Hundred and One Dalmatians.

Other characters include Pinocchio, Mulan, Rapunzel, Peter Pan, Robin Hood, Alice, King Arthur, Ariel, Aladdin, and the Wicked Witch of the West.

