On Saturday's episode of the Reelz docuseries, horrified viewers watched as surveillance video showed a diaper-clad toddler waving a loaded gun.

On Patrol: Live officers respond to report of toddler with loaded gun

On Patrol Live on REELZ. From left to right Retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, Dan Abrams and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson On Patrol: Live Show More About On Patrol: Live type TV Show genre Crime

January is not even over, but this weekend's On Patrol: Live aired what may end up being the most shocking TV moment of the year.

At the beginning of Saturday's episode of Reelz's law enforcement docuseries, police in Beech Grove, Ind. responded to reports of a diaper-clad child roaming the halls with a firearm at a local apartment complex.

When the officers arrived, they spoke to neighbors who had reported seeing the toddler with the gun, which he pointed at them, prompting them to retreat inside and call police immediately. The police then questioned the boy's father, who denied having a gun in the home.

At that point, another neighbor provided officers with home surveillance video of the boy in the hallway with the weapon. Horrified OPL viewers watched as the video showed the child waving the gun around and pulling the trigger. (Video is available to watch here — but be warned, it is very, very distressing.)

Though the gun was loaded, there was no bullet in the chamber and it did not go off. In a statement, Reelz says "officers obtained the father's permission to conduct a search and found a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun in the back of a closed desk. The father was ultimately arrested (and the child returned to his mother, with whom he lives)."

The incident comes just over a week after a six-year-old in Virginia shot his teacher with his mother's gun, which he somehow snuck into school.

On Patrol: Live airs Fridays and Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET on Reelz.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: