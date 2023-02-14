On Patrol: Live gets 90-episode renewal from Reelz

The law enforcement docuseries, which has increased the network's audience 270 percent since premiering last summer, will now run through January 2024.

On Patrol Live on REELZ. From left to right Retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, Dan Abrams and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson On Patrol: Live Show More About On Patrol: Live type TV Show genre Crime

On Patrol: Live is staying on the beat for another year.

Reelz announced today that the law enforcement docuseries — hosted by Dan Abrams, Sean "Sticks" Larkin, and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson — has been renewed for 90 more episodes, taking it through January 2024.

On Patrol: Live follows officers from nine police departments across the country every Friday and Saturday night from 9 p.m. to midnight Eastern time. Though the premiere night in July was beset with copious technical difficulties, the show has since increased the network's audience 270 percent in the Adults 25-54 demographic.

The 90-episode renewal comes nearly six months after A&E filed suit against Reelz, saying On Patrol: Live was a "blatant rip-off" of their own Live PD, which was canceled in June of 2020. (The suit is still pending.)

On Patrol: Live made headlines last month when officers in Beech Grove, Ind. responded to reports of a toddler wandering around his father's apartment complex with a loaded gun. Viewers watched in horror as one neighbor's doorbell camera video showed the child pointing the gun at other residents as well as himself. In a statement on Jan. 15, Reelz reported that "officers obtained the father's permission to conduct a search and found a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun in the back of a closed desk. The father was ultimately arrested (and the child returned to his mother, with whom he lives)."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: