Reelz sets premiere date for new version of Live PD

The wait is almost over for Live PD fans.

Reelz announced Wednesday that On Patrol: Live — the new reality series from Live PD producers and host Dan Abrams — will launch Friday, July 22. Like its predecessor, On Patrol: Live (still a working title) will air every Friday and Saturday night from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Hosted by Abrams, former Live PD cohost Sean "Sticks" Larkin, and Richland County Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson, On Patrol: Live "documents for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across America," Reelz said in a statement. The new series will also include what producers are calling "citizen ride-alongs," in which local residents from the communities featured on the show will ride with officers and the On Patrol: Live cameras.

A&E canceled Live PD in 2020, in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism. The cancellation came shortly after the show was criticized for destroying footage of an Austin man who died while in police custody. (At the time, A&E issued a statement saying in part, "Contrary to many incorrect reports, neither A&E nor the producers of Live PD were asked for the footage or an interview by investigators from law enforcement or the District Attorney's office. As is the case with all footage taken by Live PD producers, we no longer retained the unaired footage after learning that the investigation had concluded.")

Fox also canceled Cops in the summer of 2020, though it was revived a year later by the company's streaming service, Fox Nation.

Related content: