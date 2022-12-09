On Patrol: Live segment helps recover 2 missing children in 1 week

A total of five missing kids who were featured on the show's "Missing" segment have been recovered since On Patrol: Live premiered on Reelz in July.

How about a little good news to kick off your weekend? Two missing minors were recently reunited with their families — thanks in part to On Patrol: Live and its weekly "Missing" segment.

Kamaria Johnson, a now 18-year-old girl from Radcliff, KY, had been missing since May 2021. Her story was featured on the series premiere of On Patrol: Live in July as part of the police docuseries' "Missing" segment, which is done in partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Black and Missing Foundation (BAMFI). Johnson was found in Memphis, Tenn., and reunited with her mother on Friday, Dec. 2. And on Dec. 1, Kylee Chandler — a 13-year-old whose "Missing" segment aired on the Nov. 19 episode of On Patrol: Live — was returned safely to her family.

"It's unprecedented to have two missing children whose cases were featured on the show recovered in the same week," said Angeline Hartmann, director of communications at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. "Whether from a viewer tip or through media exposure that's generated as a result of the show, we know that OPL is a catalyst to bringing home our missing kids and is a big part of the work we do at NCMEC."

Each week on On Patrol: Live, hosts Dan Abrams, Sean Larkin, and Curtis Wilson highlight active missing persons cases and call on viewers to contact NCMEC or local law enforcement hotlines with any information. Johnson and Chandler are two of five minors who have been recovered safely since On Patrol: Live premiered on Reelz last summer.

