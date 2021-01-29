Netflix's On My Block renewed for a fourth and final season
Prepare to be kicked off the block.
Netflix announced Friday that the popular teen dramedy On My Block has been renewed for a fourth and final season.
Co-created by Lauren Iungerich (Awkward), On My Block follows the inner-city adventures of childhood friends Ruby (Jason Genao), Jamal (Brett Gray), Monse (Sierra Capri), and Cesar (Diego Tinoco).
"I was at a sort of dark place in my life, and I really wanted to get back to this teen world that speaks to me," Iungerich previously told EW of the series' origins. "It's where I think my strength lies, this young voice. I was just thinking about how the majority of inspirational and fun YA shows are all told through a white prism, and I just wanted to see a show where the heroes weren't white."
Netflix has yet to reveal a premiere date for the final season.
