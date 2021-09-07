Catch up with the On My Block crew in first look at the final season

It's almost time to return to the block, one last time.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the fourth and final season of the popular coming-of-age comedy On My Block will premiere on Oct. 4. The streamer also released the first look at the final 10 episodes.

ON MY BLOCK (L to R) Jason Genao, Brett Gray, and Diego Tinoco in 'On My Block' | Credit: Netflix

Co-created by Lauren Iungerich (Awkward), On My Block follows the inner-city adventures of childhood friends Ruby (Jason Genao), Jamal (Brett Gray), Monse (Sierra Capri), Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia), and Cesar (Diego Tinoco).

Here's the new official synopsis from Netflix: "Season 4 finds our friends two years later, having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can't run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive."

ON MY BLOCK Jason Genao and Jessica Marie Garcia in 'On My Block' | Credit: Netflix

"I was at a sort of dark place in my life, and I really wanted to get back to this teen world that speaks to me," Iungerich previously told EW of the series' origins. "It's where I think my strength lies, this young voice. I was just thinking about how the majority of inspirational and fun YA shows are all told through a white prism, and I just wanted to see a show where the heroes weren't white."

Check out more photos from season 4 below.

ON MY BLOCK Sierra Capri in 'On My Block' | Credit: SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

ON MY BLOCK Brett Gray in 'On My Block' | Credit: Netflix

ON MY BLOCK Joshua Armando Ticas and Diego Tinoco in 'On My Block' | Credit: Netflix

ON MY BLOCK Jason Genao as Ruby in 'On My Block' | Credit: Netflix

ON MY BLOCK Andrea Cortés and Julio Macias in 'On My Block' | Credit: Netflix