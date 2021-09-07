Catch up with the On My Block crew in first look at the final season
Season 4 will premiere Oct. 4 on Netflix.
It's almost time to return to the block, one last time.
On Tuesday, Netflix announced that the fourth and final season of the popular coming-of-age comedy On My Block will premiere on Oct. 4. The streamer also released the first look at the final 10 episodes.
Co-created by Lauren Iungerich (Awkward), On My Block follows the inner-city adventures of childhood friends Ruby (Jason Genao), Jamal (Brett Gray), Monse (Sierra Capri), Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia), and Cesar (Diego Tinoco).
Here's the new official synopsis from Netflix: "Season 4 finds our friends two years later, having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can't run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive."
"I was at a sort of dark place in my life, and I really wanted to get back to this teen world that speaks to me," Iungerich previously told EW of the series' origins. "It's where I think my strength lies, this young voice. I was just thinking about how the majority of inspirational and fun YA shows are all told through a white prism, and I just wanted to see a show where the heroes weren't white."
Check out more photos from season 4 below.
