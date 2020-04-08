Watch Olivia Wilde and more of our favorite TV doctors thank health care workers

Image zoom Vera Anderson/WireImage; Greg Doherty/Getty Images; Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Though we can only speculate about how our favorite TV doctors would handle the coronavirus pandemic, we know for certain how the actors who play them are helping to raise spirits — and donations. Many of the performers behind our most beloved fictional medical professionals have come together to show their support for real-life health care workers in a humorous and touching video posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

House star Olivia Wilde, Doogie Howser, M.D. star Neil Patrick Harris, and Grey's Anatomy star Sandra Oh are among those expressing their gratitude in the video, and also encouraging people to donate to Thrive Global's initiative First Responders First.

"The closest thing I've ever come to being a doctor is putting on a costume, and while it is close, it's not quite the same," Wilde jokes in the video. "But I do want to say thank you to all the real health care workers out there."

Also appearing in the video are Patrick Dempsey, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Ellen Pompeo, Kal Penn, Peter Jacobson, Julianna Margulies, Omar Epps, Maura Tierney, Zach Braff, Jennifer Morrison, Kate Walsh, Edie Falco, Freddie Highmore, and Lisa Edelstein.

The call for donations comes at a time when 95 percent of the U.S. population is under instructions to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and hospitals across the nation are overwhelmed by the influx of patients. Essential items such as gowns, gloves, and masks are in short supply.

According to Thrive Global's website, donations to First Responders First will go toward providing "essential supplies, equipment, and resources for protecting frontline health care workers and their patients."

Omar Epps, who costarred with Wilde on House, says in the video, "You guys are heroes, and we just want to salute you and send our love and prayers to your family."

Jennifer Garner, who portrayed a doctor in the film Dallas Buyers Club, adds, "No matter how many times we wear scrubs or stethoscopes, none of us can do for society what you are doing for us now. Thank you."

And Harris, in his usual comedic manner, quips, "Let's see this video go viral!" He then shakes his head apologetically and asks, "Can I please do this again?"

Watch the video above.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

