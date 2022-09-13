Olivia Rodrigo is coming back to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series just in time for the season 3 finale.

EW has your exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming eighth and final episode of HSMTMTS season 3 where Rodrigo's Nini finally arrives at Camp Shallow Lake to cheer on her fellow Wildcats as they put on their production of Frozen.

While Nini's BFF Kourtney (Dara Renee) has been stressing about stepping into the main character spotlight all summer as the lead in the big musical, Nini's been off meeting her biological father (played by Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and kickstarting her solo music career. But on opening night of Camp Shallow Lake's show, she's content to play a smaller role as supportive friend, surprising Kourtney during intermission by decorating her bunk and cheering her on during her big solo. But it seems like returning to the summer camp that started it all for her is having a bigger effect on Nini than she thought.

HSMTMTS showrunner Tim Federle previously addressed Rodrigo's rumored exit from the show ahead of season 3. "Well, the reality was, she had this album that did pretty well. Not sure if you've heard of it, it's called Sour," he told EW with a laugh. "And the world was clamoring for [her] tour. From a pure logistical standpoint, the idea of Olivia doing the entire season and doing her tour was immediately looking impossible. But she was and is such an important part of the DNA of the show that it also didn't feel right to not give an explanation for where the character of Nini went. That was thing one: how do you make both things work, schedule-wise?"

Federle also wanted to bring other cast members into the spotlight, like Renee and Sofia Wylie, who plays Gina. "Olivia is amazing, but I really think this whole cast is amazing," he said. "I guess it's a little bit like a wedding where it's like, 'We're not losing a daughter, we're gaining a leading lady.' That's how this season felt."

As for what Rodrigo's future looks like past season 3 and if this was the last time she'd appear on HSMTMTS, Federle wasn't entirely sure. "It's so funny, we are early enough in the season 4 writers' room that I'd be lying if I told you I had an exactly right answer for that," he said. "I would never say never to Olivia, and I would never use the word 'last,' because I hope the show goes on and on and on and we get like a [Grey's Anatomy,] 'Patrick Dempsey on the beach with Ellen Pompeo' moment 17 seasons later. But yeah, I think it's probably a fairly safe bet to say that, for now, we have so many cast members who we love and who we're serving, that I think there's no immediate plans for Nini to be a huge part of the show going forward. But the world has a way of surprising me and I never say never."

The season 3 finale of HSMTMTS, "Let It Go," premieres Wednesday on Disney+.

