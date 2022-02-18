Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, and Embeth Davidtz are also heading to AMC's anthology series

Tales of the Walking Dead casts Olivia Munn, Jessie T. Usher, and more

We still don't know which past and present Walking Dead actors will be showing up on AMC's new anthology spin-off series, Tales of the Walking Dead. But the network announced a fresh round of fresh meat in terms of new additions to the Walking Dead universe.

Olivia Munn of X-Men: Apocalypse and The Newsroom will be appearing on the new series, set to debut this summer, as will Jessie T. Usher of The Boys and Shaft fame. They will be joined on the show by Danny Ramirez (The Falcon & The Winter Soldier), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), and Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan).

The announcement comes a few weeks after a first round of casting news that Goose himself, Anthony Edwards (also starring in Inventing Anna and WeCrashed), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Poppy Liu (Hacks), and Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon) would be appearing on the spin-off.

olivia munn and jessiet usher Olivia Munn and Jessie T. Usher of 'Tales of the Walking Dead' | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty; J. Countess/Getty

Walking Dead universe chief content officer Gimple said in a statement: "Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth, and Jessie are the latest massive talents that will bring new worlds of TWD to life with big, daring, different, emotional, shocking, scary, and crazy stories. We're excited for them to come walk with us."

Added showrunner Channing Powell: "Somehow we have lucked into the greatest cast — Olivia, Jessie, Embeth, Danny, Loan… We've been hoping these episodes will feel like unique, little films and with this range of actors, we are well on our way."

Tales of the Walking Dead is an anthology series featuring six self-contained episodes that will explore gaps and areas previously uncovered on shows like the flagship entry and previous spin-offs Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: Word Beyond. AMC has described the show as "an episodic anthology with individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new or existing characters, backstories or other stand-alone experiences."

That means Munn, Usher, Ramirez, Chabanol, and Embeth — much like the names cast before them — will likely be appearing in only one episode each of the show. It remains to be seen which "existing characters" could be making a return… perhaps before turning into zombified remains themselves.

