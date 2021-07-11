Olivia Jade fact-checks HBO Max's Gossip Girl after they reference her in premiere episode

Olivia Jade Giannulli is using her influence to correct one of Gossip Girl's errors.

The social media star — daughter of Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli — set the record straight after she was referenced on the premiere episode of the HBO Max series.

Let's recap, shall we? After teen queen and social media star within the world of GG — Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) — suffers a bit of an ego bruise after her half-sister Zoya (Whitney Peak) is spotted in a compromising photograph with her boyfriend, Obie (Eli Brown) — thanks to Gossip Girl 2.0 — she gets a crisis talk from her besties/PR managers on the way to school.

Monet (Savannah Smith) tells her she's having a "social media nightmare," and that Julien losing is "bad for business." (Half of Julien's storyline in the first episode was basically about the 'gram.)

It's Luna La (Zion Moreno), though, who then tells Julien, "everything will be fine so long as you win. Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail."

The real-life social media star, whose parents were some of those caught up in the college admissions scandal and ended up going to prison, used TikTok to correct GG's script.

Playing the scene on a screen behind her, Olivia Jade shakes her head as it plays out, and when they mention her gaining followers following her mom's sentence, she says, "No, I didn't."

She actually lost some followers on YouTube after news broke of the college admission scandal, going from around 1.9 million followers to 1.8 million at present.