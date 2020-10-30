Supergirl star Odette Annable joins Jared Padalecki on the CW's Walker
The Walker cast continues to fill out.
The CW's upcoming Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, which recently landed a Jan. 21 premiere date, follows Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki), a widower and father of two who returns home to Austin, Texas, after being undercover for two years. So far, Genevieve Padalecki, real-life wife to Jared, has been cast as Emily, Walker's late wife, who will appear in flashbacks. Pretty Little Liars alum Keegan Allen has also joined the show as Walker's brother and The 100's Lindsey Morgan is set to play Micki, Cordell's partner.
And now, Supergirl's Odette Annable is getting in on the fun. Annable is set to recur on the series as Geri, the bartender at a local bar called the Side Step. Geri is described as "an old friend of Walker and his late wife, Emily, who hasn't seen Walker since Emily's funeral. It's clear that she and Walker have a history — a friendship and a shared tragedy."
Walker premieres on Thursday, Jan. 21, on the CW.
