Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer reveals fearsome Grand Inquisitor

Hot on the heels of EW's sneak peek preview of our Obi-Wan Kenobi cover and the first exclusive images of the series, Lucasfilm has released a trailer for the Disney+ series launching May 25. And there are some eye-catching appearances.

"The fight is done. We lost. Stay hidden," says Ewan McGregor's Kenobi to start the trailer. Ah, but who is he saying it to? Because as the words are spoken, we see the wise Jedi Master looking off in the distance at a young little whippersnapper… a whippersnapper that one has to assume must be none other than Luke Skywalker. After all, that is Obi-Wan's self-appointed mission, to watch after the boy, which he very literally appears to be doing.

But things are just getting started, for as the Lucasfilm logo gets whisked away like Tatooine sand and the rousing "Duel of the Fates" cues up, the full story of the series begins to come into motion as we hear the sinister voice of the Grand Inquisitor.

First introduced on screen in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, the Grand Inquisitor leads a group of Jedi-hunters seeking out those who somehow managed to escape the great Jedi purge that was Order 66. "The key to hunting Jedi is patience," says the ominous villain in the trailer. "Jedi cannot help what they are. Their compassion leaves a trail. The Jedi code is like an itch. They cannot help it." (Yikes! And double yikes with that super badass spinning red lightsaber.)

But the G.I. is not alone in his quest to hunt down the Jedi. We also get our first footage of one of his Jedi-hunting crew in the Inquisitor Reva (played by The Queen Gambit's Moses Ingram), who flashes some impressive red-bladed hardware of her own, with an inevitable battle between her and the eopie-riding Obi-Wan looming on the horizon.

As if all that is not enough, we also get our first footage of Joel Edgerton returning as Uncle Owen. Perhaps we will learn in time during the series why the mere thought of "Ben" Kenobi makes Owen so grumpy by the time Episode IV comes around. And then there is the final printed message of the trailer: "Between darkness and defeat, hope survives." When all is said and done, however, my guess is not everyone will.

