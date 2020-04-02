Image zoom Lucasfilm Ltd./20th Century Fox

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series has found its new chosen one.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum executive producer Joby Harold has been tapped to take over as the head writer of the series, sources say.

As first reported in Variety, the Disney+ Star Wars drama was put on hold in January in order to "rethink its story," with THR adding that the show's focus may revolve around the Jedi master watching over a young Luke Skywalker (like how The Mandalorian is a protector of the fan-favorite Baby Yoda). Harold takes over from writer Hossein Amini. The Mandalorian director Deborah Chow is also on board the new series.

In addition to the blockbuster John Wick sequel, Harold also produced King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and co-wrote Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie movie Army of the Dead.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series stars Ewan McGregor reprising the role he played across a trio of Star Wars prequels. Disney+ is also working on a Rogue One prequel starring Diego Luna reprising his role as Rebel spy Cassian Andor. There's also, of course, The Mandalorian season 2 which thankfully completed filming before the coronavirus pandemic hit and is in post-production for an expected launch later this year.

Related content: