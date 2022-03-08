One of the most beloved Star Wars characters ever is back with a new Disney+ series — and EW has behind-the-scenes scoop on what fans can expect.

Hello there: Get your first look at Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi on EW's April cover

Obi-Wan Kenobi (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Entertainment Weekly's final print cover had to be out of this world, so for our April 2022 issue we traveled to a galaxy far, far away and tracked down a true Jedi Master.

Ewan McGregor has unsheathed his trusty blue lightsaber for the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, and here is a sneak peek at the (impressive… most impressive) cover, which also happens to be Entertainment Weekly's final print cover after 32 years as we shift to an all-digital media brand.

EW has the full scoop on Obi-Wan Kenobi, including the exclusive first episodic images showing not only the return of McGregor as Kenobi, but also Joel Edgerton as Uncle Owen. We also have your first look at the franchise's fearsome new villain in the form of a relentless Inquisitor named Reva (played by The Queen Gambit's Moses Ingram).

Of course, Reva is not the only Force-sensitive dark side figure to show up in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Hayden Christensen will make his long-awaited return as Obi-Wan's former friend (Anakin Skywalker) turned foe (Darth Vader). As part of our cover story — to be released later this week — EW spoke to McGregor and Christensen about their reunion and 17-year journey back to the franchise. We also chatted with Ingram, director Deborah Chow, writer Joby Harold, and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy about bringing a story to the screen that fills in the gaps of what happened in the 19 years between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

Including all our split-run covers over the years, EW's Obi-Wan Kenobi cover marks the brand's 41st Star Wars cover overall, starting with the Special Edition releases of 1997 and extending through the prequels, the third Skywalker trilogy, and Disney+ shows such as The Mandalorian and now Obi-Wan Kenobi. It also serves as the sixth time Ewan McGregor has appeared on an EW cover for playing Obi-Wan.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 25, which is also the 45th anniversary of the theatrical release of the very first Star Wars film (retroactively titled Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope), where we first met the character of Obi-Wan. The premiere and anniversary will give fans another chance to say "Hello there!" to one of the most beloved characters in the entire Star Wars canon.

Order a copy of EW's final print edition, or find it on newsstands beginning March 18.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: