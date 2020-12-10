Hayden Christensen to play Darth Vader in new Obi-Wan Kenobi series
This is where the fun begins.
Hayden Christensen is returning to the Star Wars universe.
The Star Wars prequels actor is set to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader, in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi drama series coming to Disney+.
Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy teased the casting as leading to "the rematch of the century" between the former master and apprentice turned bitter enemies.
"We couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan without Darth Vader," says writer-producer Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian). "We will definitely see Obi-Wan and Darth Vader get into it again."
The Obi-Wan Kenobi series also stars Ewan McGregor reprising his iconic role as the Jedi Master and marks his first appearance as the character since 2005's Revenge of the Sith.
The project has been described as a six-episode limited series that will begin filming in spring 2021.
The series is set eight years after Revenge of the Sith (and, naturally, before the events in A New Hope).
The news was revealed during an investor conference presentation Thursday, just one part of a massive surge of Star Wars news in the presentation. Kennedy also revealed the title and teaser video of the Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna — Andor, the development of a series centered around Lando Calrissian, two Mandalorian spinoff series (including one centered on Rosario Dawson's fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano), and that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins will helm a new Star Wars feature film titled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.
The company added that it’s planning a whopping 10 Star Wars series for Disney+ over the next few years, along with an equal number of Marvel series.
Emphasizing the quality of Disney+’s programming, Walt Disney Company Executive Chairman Bob Iger told investors, “The only difference between [our TV series] and our feature films is length.”
