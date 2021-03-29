Obi-Wan Kenobi series reveals main cast, set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith

An impressive cast has been set for Obi-Wan Kenobi, the upcoming Star Wars TV series featuring Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi master and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

The series, officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, is set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, which featured Obi-Wan (McGregor) having to face his former padawan, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen), who became corrupted by the Dark Side. The film ended with the famous Jedi taking newborn twins, Luke Skywalker and Lea Organa, into hiding.

Edgerton and Piesse return to Star Wars after appearing in the prequel films as Owen and Beru Lars, who were tasked by Obi-Wan to look after young Luke on the planet Tatooine. This casting also suggests we might be meeting a young, 10-year-old Luke at some point in the series. (That rules out Sebastian Stan for the part.)

The cast announcement heralds the start of production this April. Filming was originally planned for a much earlier date, but McGregor confirmed in January of last year that the series was "pushed back a little bit" due to the scripts. "The scripts are excellent and they just want them to be better," he said at the time.

Chow, McGregor, Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, and writer Joby Harold will executive produce the series.

Christensen's return in the role of Darth Vader was announced during a massive Disney investors presentation, which also signaled a massive expansion to the Star Wars franchise. Obi-Wan Kenobi now joins The Mandalorian as just one of a multitude of Star Wars series, both live-action and animated.