The rest of the episodes will still drop on Wednesdays, though.

We'll have to wait a little longer for the return of everyone's favorite bearded Jedi master.

Disney is pushing the Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere date back by two days, and the much-anticipated series will now debut Friday, May 27. Ewan McGregor's return to a galaxy far, far away was originally scheduled to debut on Disney+ on May 25 — the 45th anniversary of when the original Star Wars hit theaters in 1977. Now, it'll instead drop in the middle of Star Wars Celebration, the massive fan convention that runs May 26-29 in Anaheim.

There's an upside, though: In a prerecorded message, McGregor revealed that Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere with not one but two episodes, dropping at the same time.

So does this mean spoiler-phobic viewers will have to start getting up early on Fridays, instead of Wednesdays? Not quite: In a post on StarWars.com, Disney also confirmed that although the first two episodes will drop on a Friday, the rest of Obi-Wan Kenobi will continue to roll out weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+.

In the past, Disney+ has experimented with releasing shows on different days of the week, with series like The Mandalorian and WandaVision premiering on Fridays. But over the past year, the streaming service has switched to releasing almost all of its major TV series on Wednesdays, including The Book of Boba Fett, Loki, Hawkeye, and the just-released Moon Knight.

Set between the events of 2005's Revenge of the Sith and 1977's A New Hope, Obi-Wan Kenobi once again stars McGregor as the wise Jedi, with Hayden Christensen also returning as Kenobi's ally-turned-enemy Anakin Skywalker — a.k.a. Darth Vader. The series' cast also includes Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskine.

For more on Obi-Wan Kenobi, read EW's recent cover story, breaking down the show's long journey to the screen. You can also order a copy of EW's final print edition here, or find it on newsstands now.

