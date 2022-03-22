"I always do a little Jedi move for the doors," admits the actor, "and I have occasionally been caught doing it."

Obi-Wan Kenobi (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Stars. They're just like the rest of us! And, apparently, so are Jedi Masters. (Or, at least, those who play them.)

Because during the course of our reporting, we learned another fascinating fact about McGregor. Something that makes the star even more incredible and relatable than we ever thought possible. But the exchange started with nothing but disappointment, because it seemed as if the star was not taking his self-cosplay seriously enough. That was in response to a question we asked as to whether he had ever tried to use a Jedi mind trick on anyone in real life.

"Have I ever tried to use a Jedi mind trick?" McGregor considered. "Not really. I mean, I've been accused of doing it here and there by people who are trying to be funny, but, no, I don't think so. I've seen TV hypnotists and stuff... where they actually get people to believe something that's not true by the way they say things. But, no, I don't have those skills."

Ewan McGregor using force wave to open automatic doors 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' star Ewan McGregor | Credit: EW

It goes without saying that this response was somewhat soul-crushing, but McGregor more than redeemed himself when we followed up making sure he had never tried to exude Force powers with a wave of the fingers in front of his face. Because it turns out McGregor has, in fact, acted like every single Star Wars fanboy attempting to spice up an otherwise boring exit from a local supermarket. If you have done it yourself, you know exactly what I am talking about. And if you have no idea what I am talking about, then you have no idea what you are missing.

"I do it with doors!" noted McGregor of the finger-slash-Force move. "I like to do that with automatic doors just for my own amusement."

Yes, you read that correctly: Ewan McGregor actually impersonates himself opening a Kamino door from Attack of the Clones while out in public by waving his fingers in the air from left to right, just for kicks and giggles. But wait. It gets even better. "I always do a little Jedi move for the doors and I have occasionally been caught doing it. You know, like at the supermarket or something when I'm wheeling my trolley out and I do a little..." He then makes the move to demonstrate, because, as we have already firmly established, it is addictively fun.

Ewan McGregor Attack of the Clones Ewan McGregor in 'Star Wars: Attack of the Clones' | Credit: Lucasfilm

"It's just always for my own [amusement], because it makes me laugh, but occasionally I've been caught doing that, and that's kind of embarrassing," continues the actor. "It's difficult not to, isn't it? It's fun. If the timing is right, it feels very powerful." (Question: Is there anything better in life than catching Ewan McGregor using a Force wave on the automatic supermarket door while pushing a cart full of Frosted Flakes and Slim Jims? Answer: No.)

Sadly, while the Force works for McGregor on automatic supermarket doors, he seems to have less success with it on his family. "My kids are totally impervious to the whole Jedi mind trick. They don't care. It doesn't work on them." Only doors, apparently.

Watch the video at the top of the post to see the move McGregor uses to open automatic doors for yourself, and keep your eyes peeled for nerds randomly waving in the air at Costco. One of them may just actually be a real Jedi Master.

Order a copy of EW's final print edition, or find it on newsstands beginning March 18.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: