NOS4A2 season 2 trailer resurrects Zachary Quinto for more terrors

Charlie Manx has a new target when season 2 returns.

NOS4A2 (2019 TV series) type TV Show

It's been eight years since Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) grappled with vampire Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) in the timeline of AMC's NOS4A2. But now he's back in the season 2 trailer and has his sights set on a new target.

At the end of season 1, Vic found out she was pregnant with Craig's (Dalton Harrod) child, but baby-daddy went up in flames, another casualty of the vamper serial killer. Now, as Vic looks after her 8-year-old son Wayne, she learns that Charlie isn't dead like she thought. He came back to life in a hospital room and is looking for vengeance on the one who checked his immortality. What better way of getting back at Vic than by targeting Wayne?

"I will stop you, even if it kills me," Vic promises in the season 2 trailer. Be careful what you wish for.

Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti also feature in season 2 from showrunner Jami O'Brien. Joe Hill, whose novel of the same name inspired the series, returns as executive producer.

"From the moment I signed on, I’ve been really interested in this part of Vic’s journey through her mental health issues, and so on," Cummings told EW. "I’m really excited about it and have been ruminating, and my head’s been ticking over with ideas and thoughts."

NOS4A2 season 2 premieres on AMC Sunday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET.

Related content: