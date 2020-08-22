NOS4A2 EP Joe Hill teases Sunday's season 2 finale

NOS4A2 (2019 TV series) type TV Show

Whether or not the horror TV show NOS4A2 is renewed for a third season, Sunday's season 2 finale wraps up the main plotlines from Joe Hill’s original 2013 novel, as Ashleigh Cummings’ Vic McQueen and Jahkara J. Smith’s Maggie Leigh face off against Zachary Quinto’s vampiric Charlie Manx in the latter’s fantasy world of Christmasland. So, we thought it right that Hill himself tease the finale.

“There was once a summary of The Wizard of Oz that famously ran in TV Guide which said, ‘Teenage girl commits homicide, teams up with three others to kill again,’” says the author, who is also one of the show's executive producers. “I always loved that. I would sort of invert it for the final episode of NOS4A2 to say, ‘Vic McQueen and Maggie Leigh attend amuse park and have pleasant evening riding all the rides, surrounded by jubilant adoring children.’”

In other words? Things are going to get bad.

"It didn’t turn out so well for some of our characters in the book," continues Hill. "Only by watching the show can you find out if they have a different fate when our heroines line up in Christmasland. I can tell you that, when they’re there, experiencing the thrills of Christmasland, that they will be experiencing something quite a bit like that request that was put out by the Japanese government, that when people go to amusement parks, they should be continuously screaming in their hearts."

The season 2 finale of NOS4A2 will premiere on AMC, Sunday, 10 p.m. ET.

