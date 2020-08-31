NOS4A2 has been canceled by AMC

"Well friends, I heard from AMC last week. We won’t be making a 3rd season of NOS4A2," O'Brien wrote on Monday. "It’s a bummer, but I’m grateful we were at least able to finish adapting the storyline from Joe Hill’s terrific novel. CONGRATULATIONS to every single member of our phenomenal team on two seasons of weird and wonderful TV. I will miss seeing everyone back in Little Rhody this year, but I’m awfully proud of all we’ve done together. THANK YOU to Joe Hill for all your generosity, imagination, and support, and for trusting us with Vic and Charlie, Maggie, Bing, Linda, Chris, Lou, Tabitha, Wayne, Millie, and all your flawed, complicated, and beautiful characters. And THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart to everyone who tuned in — especially to those who tweeted along with us each week — you made Sunday nights a lot of fun. Hope to do it again with you all somewhere down the road... xoxoxo"