The first full scene from the spin-off shows that Daryl is definitely getting his steps in.

AMC is clearly fixin' for some Dixon. Last week during the premiere of the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spin-off Dead City, the network dropped the first footage of another upcoming spin-off, Daryl Dixon.

That footage showed Norman Reedus' Daryl shipwrecked, floating unconscious on top of an overturned lifeboat. Apparently that was not enough, because during this Sunday's Dead City episode, AMC debuted not one, but two new Daryl Dixon clips. The first new footage shows Daryl washing ashore on a beach and then walking past abandoned cars and bikes before finally coming upon a decimated seaside town.

But a second clip — which you can watch above — reveals more. Much more. The full scene shows Reedus' character talking into a voice recorder of some sort. "My name is Daryl Dixon," he begins. "I come from a place called the Commonwealth. It's in America. I went out looking for something, and all I found was trouble. If I don't make it back, I want 'em to know I tried. Hell, I'm still trying."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Norman Reedus on 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' | Credit: AMC

We then see Daryl grab a weapon and begin a looooooooooong walk down some railroad tracks, over a mountain, across a bridge, over another mountain, up some steps, through an alley — with some graffiti reading "pouvoir des vivants" (translation: power of the living) — and, finally, to a vine-covered building. The scene ends with a look inside its seemingly abandoned interior.

Could that building be the same French lab from The Walking Dead: World Beyond finale credits scene that was home to studies on a variant breed of walkers? No clue. But now that we have our first extended look at the show and have pieced together all this footage of Daryl being lost at sea, washing ashore, then traversing the French countryside Lord of the Rings–style, we went and asked Reedus for more details on Daryl's trek.

"His journey was a long one," says Reedus. "Longer and even harder and weirder than you would think. He was so close to getting what he wanted and to where he wanted to be. And, of course, in Walking Dead rules, he had it ripped away. To Daryl, you might as well have dropped him on the moon. This world now, it's bigger, it's deeper, and just as heavy, if not heavier."

It should be noted that had Daryl actually been dropped on the moon, it would not be the franchise's first trip to outer space. But the concept of floating zombies does, indeed, sound out of this world.

Check out the first full scene to be released from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — which premieres this fall on AMC and AMC+ — above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: