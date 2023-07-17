Norman Reedus enters Paris in new Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon teaser

Reusing dialogue previously heard in other teasers ("My name is Daryl Dixon. If I don't make it back, I want 'em to know I tried."), the new footage shows Norman Reedus cruising along the Seine — almost as if on one of those touristy sightseeing river cruises through the heart of Paris. But what he finds is not likely to make it into a Rick Steves tour book, as we clearly see an Eiffel Tower in zombie-related disrepair.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' | Credit: AMC

This is our first look at post-apocalyptic Paris, and sure not to be our last. Will our hero take in the famous Arc de Triomphe? Or attempt to get a private showing of the Mona Lisa at the Louvre? Perhaps see if zombies are able to do the cancan at the Moulin Rouge? The city is his to do as he pleases!

Whatever sort of mischief Daryl can get himself into in the city of light, this first look at Paris affirms what Greg Nicotero told EW about the new spin-off not merely being an extension of the original series. "This is definitely not more of the same. Our show introduces new characters, new themes, and is an exciting extension of the genre that will delight people who love this kind of storytelling and crave more. The Last of Us and Station Eleven proved that there are still moving survival stories to be told."

And those survival stories will begin to be told when The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premieres Sept. 10 on AMC and AMC+. Watch the teaser for yourself above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: