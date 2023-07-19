Norman Reedus reveals Daryl Dixon filmed in the Louvre and Catacombs

Check out four exclusive new photos from the show in advance of its visit to Comic-Con in San Diego.

If the first promos for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon are to be believed, Norman Reedus is going to be doing a lot of walking — walking through abandoned beach towns, walking over mountains, walking across bridges. His step count is truly out of control!

"The first episode is setting the tone of where we are," Reedus tells EW in an interview conducted before the current SAG-AFTRA strike. "These teasers of me in the countryside — it's a lot of the first episode. So that first episode is a lot of, 'Where the f--- am I?' And 'Wow, look where I'm at.' And also, 'Daryl's there?' But he's not even sure where the f--- he is and how this works."

Alas, all those gorgeous French countryside shots gave way to something completely new in the most recent teaser — Paris. There was Reedus cruising down the Seine while taking in the sight of a dilapidated Eiffel Tower. And the actor reveals that will be far from the only Parisian landmark we will be seeing on the series when it debuts Sept. 10 on AMC and AMC+.

"We eventually see that same scope in Paris," says Reedus. "You see that scope in certain places that people don't usually get to shoot in." As for some of the filming locations fans can expect to see on the show, Reedus reveals that, "We're in the Catacombs, we're in the Louvre, we're all over the place. So that French countryside scope and that backdrop changes into different backdrops of insane magnitude."

While insane magnitude is no longer the best description for San Diego Comic-Con this year due to the current writers' and actors strikes, AMC will still be hosting a "Walking Dead Universe Fan Watch Party" at the convention on Friday at 1 p.m. PT in Hall H, during which the network will debut the Daryl Dixon trailer as well as "a sneak peek of the first half of the first episode."

But you don't have to wait until then to feast your eyes on some fresh new images from the show. That's because we have four new exclusive photos below featuring Reedus, as well as two new characters to the franchise. But before we get to those newcomers, let's pause for the cause and gaze at Daryl Dixon standing pensively in front of a possibly nun-infested castle.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Norman Reedus on 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' | Credit: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

But Daryl can't do it all on his own. Which brings us to one of the newbies on the scene — Laurent. Played by Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laurent is described as, "An 11-year-old boy born just as the hungry ones appeared, he grew up in an abbey protected by nuns, shielded from the violence of the outside world. He seems insightful and wise beyond his years."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Louis Puech Scigliuzzi on 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' | Credit: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

We assume 'the hungry ones' is a reference to the zombies currently roaming the earth, and the reference to the nuns certainly sheds light on the recent footage of Daryl strapped down and on the receiving end of a hot poker.

Oh, and you want more nuns? We've got nuns! Because in the next image we get a sneak peek at the new character of Isabelle, played by Clémence Poésy. As for what we know about this new potential ally, AMC reveals this about Isabelle: "A smart, headstrong nun capable of protecting herself and the people she loves, Isabelle escaped to the countryside when the hungry ones arrived."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Clémence Poésy on 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' | Credit: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC

She certainly looks capable, as this nun is packing heat! But we know what you want: more Reedus. So let's end with a shot of the actor and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Louis Puech Scigliuzzi and Norman Reedus on 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' | Credit: AMC

Hmmm… why is Daryl carrying a shovel? Is he burying dead or undead? Or will our title character simply continue to bury his feelings rather than seeking out some world renowned post-apocalyptic therapist who would take on the job of counseling the closed-off loner simply for the thrill of climbing what could only be described as the Mr. Everest of post-traumatic stress disorder?

Only time will tell, but in the meantime, enjoy the images above while we all prepare ourselves to find out if French zombies actually ate the Mona Lisa.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: