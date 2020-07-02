Norman Reedus is writing a fiction book about 'hope and growing up'

Those two worlds will collide Friday night when Reedus — along with wife Diane Kruger, Elisabeth Moss, and comic book store owner Jean Michel — joins his Walking Dead costar remotely as a guest on Friday Night In. In this exclusive clip from the episode (which was recorded in early May), Reedus explains to the hosts that he is writing a book, but not an autobiography, as many would assume.

"I've been approached about that for a long time," Reedus says of the tell-all idea, "but I just don't want to incriminate any of my friends. If I wrote a book about myself, there would be a lot of people knocking on my door to beat me up."

"Including me," adds Kruger.

So what is the project then? "I'm writing a book with help," explains Reedus without giving the name of his co-author or a time frame for its release. "It's a book of fiction. There are four stories that kind of interact, and they learn through each other on a journey from the East Coast to the West Coast, in a nutshell." The actor-turned-author then expands a bit more: "It's a story of hope and growing up, but it has really nothing to do with my life, although there is a couple of stories that happen to them that are similar to things that happened to me."

When asked by Burton and Morgan whether there is a dark and mysterious character in the book based on Jeffrey, Reedus reveals that "there's a little girl that has a little bit of that, maybe." Let's hope that doesn't mean she sports a leather jacket and barbed-wire-covered baseball bat as well.

