The actor is expected to return to work soon on the 11th and final season of the AMC zombie drama.

Norman Reedus 'recovering well' after suffering concussion on The Walking Dead set

It'll take more than a head injury to keep Daryl Dixon down.

Norman Reedus, who plays the crossbow-wielding tough guy on The Walking Dead, is "recovering well" after suffering a concussion on set of the AMC zombie drama last week, his publicist Jeffrey Chassen confirmed to EW.

Reedus is expected to return to work on the 11th and final season of the series soon, Chassen said Wednesday, adding, "Thank you to everyone for their concern." It's unclear just how the injury, which happened March 11 in Georgia, occurred.

An AMC spokesperson said the accident has delayed filming for a few days.

Norman Reedus on The Walking Dead

News of Reedus' injury first came to light when Fandemic Tour announced on Instagram that the actor would not be appearing as scheduled at a Fandemic Dead show in Atlanta this weekend.

Daryl, one of the longest-tenured characters on The Walking Dead, is a fan favorite known for his survival skills, his love of motorcycles, and his surly demeanor hiding a heart of gold.

With the flagship series set to take its final bow at the end of this season, Reedus will headline one of the many TWD spin-offs alongside costar Melissa McBride. Their show is set to debut sometime in 2023, and plot details are still under wraps.

