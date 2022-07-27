Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter will pay homage to the man behind some of TV's greatest stories.

Legendary producer Norman Lear just turned triple digits, and ABC is helping him celebrate.

The network is set to air a star-studded special titled Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter to pay homage to the man behind some of television's best-known shows, including All in the Family, The Jeffersons, Good Times, Maude, and Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.

Airing Thursday, Sept. 22 (and available to stream the next day on Hulu), the special will feature a lineup of celebrity guests and musical performances to be announced at a later date.

"I've always believed music and laughter have added time to my life," Lear said in a statement Wednesday. "I've seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would've never imagined America having a front-row seat to my birthday celebration. Thank you, ABC."

Norman Lear Norman Lear | Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, added, "Norman's illustrious career is revered by so many, and we are honored to be celebrating his legacy with this special night of entertainment. We have been lucky to work with Norman on a number of projects over the years, and it's only fitting that his centennial birthday be marked by the biggest names in Hollywood raising a glass to toast, and perhaps gently roast, the television icon."

Lear began his career in TV in the late 1940s, writing for programs like The Colgate Comedy Hour and The Martha Raye Show before captivating audiences with '70s and '80s staples All in the Family and The Jeffersons and more. In recent years, Lear rebooted some of his beloved shows like One Day at a Time and introduced his work to a new generation of viewers with Live in Front of a Studio Audience, which recreated classic episodes from his shows with new casts.

Ahead of his 99th birthday last year, Lear spoke to EW and reflected on his legacy. "I would read in many places that people that had work, the expression was 'around the water cooler' on Monday would be talking about what they saw on All In the Family over the weekend," he said. "That was the thrill of thrills. That we had engaged families in a discussion of what they had just seen."

He added, "Not to mention the joy of thinking about collecting families to do something together and then laugh. I don't think there's anything better. In my experience, there's no more spiritual moment than an audience laughing. It's almost as meaningful as prayer."