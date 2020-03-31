Hulu's Normal People trailer is full of sex, secrets, and insecurities

Normal People (TV series) type TV Show network Hulu genre Drama

The first full trailer for Hulu's Normal People is here, and all the close contact in it is going to make you hate being in isolation even more.

On Tuesday, the streaming service dropped a new look at its upcoming adaptation of Sally Rooney's best-selling novel. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones (War of the Worlds, Cold Feet) as Marianne and newcomer Paul Mescal as Connell, the story follows two young lovers who meet in high school in a small town in Ireland, and then come together and fall apart over the course of their years at Trinity College in Dublin.

The trailer shows the complicated nature of their relationship, as Connell strives to stay in with the popular crowd in high school and therefore denies any contact with Marianne publicly, only to feel out of his depth at college, where she thrives. As they weave in and out of each other's lives there are secrets, insecurities, and plenty of sex.

All 12 episodes of the 30-minute drama premiere April 29 on Hulu. Watch the trailer above.

Related content: