Two of the thirstiest shows on TV have come together for the comedy sketch you didn't know you needed.

Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones reprised their roles as Connell and Marianne for a new sketch for Irish broadcaster RTÉ, as part of the station's Comic Relief event to benefit The Community Foundation for Ireland. As if that weren't enough, they're joined by Andrew Scott, reprising his own role as Fleabag's Hot Priest, who serves as the couple's confessor. It's rare Normal People content that will make you laugh rather than weep profusely.

"I'm in love, Father, but it's...it's complicated," Mescal's Connell begins in a clip from the sketch, which you can watch above. "Tell me about it," quips the Priest, before launching into a monologue about his own troubles (read: Fleabag season 2).

Another Comic Relief sketch, which you can watch in full below, also riffs on Normal People, affectionately (and hilariously) spoofing the show and its filmmaking style as a much older Connell and Marianne continue their passive-aggressive romance over beans and toast. Sally Rooney, please write this sequel.

Normal People, currently streaming on Hulu and based on Rooney's acclaimed novel, follows Irish teenagers Marianne and Connell through their on-again, off-again romance over several years. The streaming service recently ordered a new series from the Normal People creative team, based on Rooney's debut Conversations With Friends.